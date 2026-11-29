Business sentiment on the Philippine economy turned more pessimistic in October, with the overall business outlook index falling to -22.6 percent from -8.4 percent in September, as firms cited inflation, higher fuel and energy costs, peso depreciation and geopolitical tensions, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

In its latest Business Expectations Survey, the central bank said the confidence index for the next three months dropped to -3.3 percent from 20.9 percent, indicating a shift to pessimism about the near-term outlook. The year-ahead index remained positive at 20.1 percent, although down from 26.5 percent in September.

“[B]usiness sentiment on the Philippine macroeconomy was more pessimistic in October compared with the previous month. Firms cited inflationary pressures, higher fuel and energy costs, peso depreciation, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and the adverse effects of El Niño as key sources of heightened pessimism,” the BSP said.

The weaker assessment of the broader economy contrasted with firms’ outlook for their own operations, which remained positive in October and over the next three months, although confidence also eased.

The index for the volume of business activity fell to 4.4 percent in October from 12.1 percent in September. The three-month outlook declined to 15.2 percent from 31.9 percent, while the year-ahead index eased to 21.2 percent from 31.5 percent.

For the year ahead, firms remained optimistic about both the economy and their operations, citing expectations of improved economic conditions, easing inflation and stronger demand across several sectors, including education, financial intermediation, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality and food services.

“This optimism was due to expectations of improved economic conditions and easing inflation. Stronger demand was anticipated across several sectors, including education, financial intermediation, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, and food services,” the central bank said.

“Firms also cited improved investor confidence, government spending and infrastructure development, and the possible easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.”

Also read CBS income reaches P1.86B as loans grow 9%

Despite the improved year-ahead outlook, respondents expected inflation to remain above the BSP’s 4 percent upper limit over the next 12 months.

The employment outlook improved, with more firms planning to hire over the coming year. However, fewer companies in the industry sector planned to expand operations, citing higher costs and economic and geopolitical uncertainties.