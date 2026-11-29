Consumers shop at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City today, where goods are sold at prices lower than market rates. The Department of Agriculture said more than 100 farmer-exhibitors participated in the event to showcase fresh produce, which aims to offer better prices for both farmers and consumers. The expo runs until 28 November.

Inflation may have eased slightly in November, but further monetary tightening by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) remains likely in the near term as headline inflation stays around 7 percent, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) lead economist Emilio Neri Jr. said.

In a statement Friday evening, the BSP projected November headline inflation at 7.2 to 8.2 percent, slightly higher than its 7.1 to 8.1 percent forecast range for October, as increases in electricity rates and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices added to upward pressure.

“At the same time, lower domestic pump prices may help ease some of these pressures. Favorable supply conditions could also bring down the prices of key agricultural commodities such as rice, vegetables, meat, and fish,” the BSP said.

BPI, meanwhile, expects inflation to ease to 7.6 percent from October’s three-year high of 7.8 percent.

“Headline inflation likely eased to 7.6% YoY in November (from 7.8% in October), with the MoM print estimated at a modest 0.1% from 0.7% a month ago. If realized, this would keep inflation below the 8% mark this month and offer some relief from the recent acceleration,” Neri said.

He attributed the moderation to lower domestic fuel prices and declines in major food items, including rice, meat, fish and vegetables. However, higher electricity rates partly offset the easing.

“Meanwhile, the second-round effects of the recent transport fare hikes and the NCR minimum wage increase remain embedded in prices. Since these adjustments rarely reverse, they will likely keep services and core inflation sticky even as fuel prices ease,” he said.

Neri, one of the few economists who correctly anticipated the BSP’s 50-basis-point rate hike in October, said inflation would likely remain elevated despite the November slowdown.

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“November’s expected moderation is welcome, but the descent is likely to be slow. We expect headline inflation to hover around the 7% level until February, and to remain above the 4% upper end of the BSP’s target range until possibly 3Q 2027, depending on the impact of a Super El Niño on food and power supply,” he said.

“Other upside risks include further Peso weakness, volatile oil prices amid Middle East tensions, and persistent second-round effects that could keep core inflation elevated.”

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. has also kept the door open to further rate increases, despite the risk that tighter monetary policy could further weigh on an economy that has recorded five consecutive quarters of slower growth since last year's graft scandal.

At a Senate budget hearing on Tuesday, Remolona acknowledged that interest rates were already relatively high, with the key policy rate at 5.5 percent, nearly a full percentage point above its level a year earlier.

“It's already very high, but the inflation is also very high. If inflation goes down, we won’t raise rates,” he said.