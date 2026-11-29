China Bank Savings (CBS) posted a net income of P1.86 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by a 17 percent increase in net interest income as its loan portfolio expanded.

Net interest income rose to P8.45 billion, driven by growth in salary and business loans. Higher loan loss provisions, however, partly offset the earnings increase.

The thrift bank’s gross loans, excluding interbank loans, grew 9 percent year on year to P165.5 billion as of end-September. Deposits also increased 9 percent to P202.3 billion, while total assets reached P229.47 billion.

CBS said it had more than 1.2 million customers and ranked as the country’s largest thrift bank based on its loan and deposit balances. Its non-performing loan ratio stood at about 2.7 percent.

CBS President James Christian T. Dee said the bank would continue expanding its lending business while maintaining prudent credit standards.

“We are managing our portfolio carefully, and we remain strong and sound. Our Bank has continued to grow its loan portfolio despite prevailing economic uncertainties. CBS remains committed to supporting economic growth through our financing services and banking operations, and we will continue to do so with confidence in the Philippine economy. We cannot shy away from our mission to serve simply because conditions remain uncertain.

“We will maintain our disciplined approach to lending while continuing to grow our business prudently. We will also continue strengthening the Bank’s position by maintaining adequate loan loss provisions and preserving the resilience of our balance sheet.”

The bank said it would focus on expanding higher-yielding loans, maintaining asset quality, growing current and savings account deposits and improving operational efficiency.