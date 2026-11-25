DENGUE cases are on the rise nationwide, prompting the Department of Health to flag 14 provinces and highly urbanized cities across 10 regions for heightened concern.

Dengue cases in the City of Manila rose to 5,253, while influenza-like illness cases reached 3,334 as of Wednesday, 25 November 2026, just two days after the previous report.

According to the latest Waterborne Diseases, Influenza, Leptospirosis, and Dengue (WILD) Diseases Report, Manila recorded 47 new dengue cases and 30 new influenza-like illness cases.

Meanwhile, severe acute respiratory infection recorded 10 new cases, while leptospirosis logged three new cases. No new cases of cholera, typhoid fever, or COVID-19 were reported.

The Manila Health Department continues to urge the public to remain vigilant, particularly during the rainy season. Residents are advised to keep their surroundings clean, prevent stagnant water from accumulating, and stay hydrated.



Those experiencing persistent symptoms are advised to seek immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, Quezon City continues to have the highest number of recorded dengue cases, reaching 7,869 from January to 19 November 2026.



According to the Department of Health (DOH), this figure is 27% lower than the 10,743 cases recorded in the city during the same period in 2025.