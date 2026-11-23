The City of Manila has recorded a total of 5,164 dengue cases from January to November 2026, according to the latest Waterborne Diseases, Influenza, Leptospirosis, and Dengue (WILD) Diseases Report.

The latest report recorded 44 new dengue cases on Monday, 23 November 2026. Meanwhile, influenza-like illness logged 26 new cases, bringing the total to 3,284, while typhoid fever recorded one new case, bringing its total to 94.

No new cases of cholera, COVID-19, severe acute respiratory infection, or leptospirosis were recorded in the latest report.



The Manila Health Department continues to urge the public to take precautions against dengue, particularly during the rainy season.



Residents are advised to keep their surroundings clean, avoid leaving stagnant water in containers, stay hydrated, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms persist.