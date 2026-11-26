Around 2,000 street vendors in Baclaran are expected to be given permanent vending spaces under a four-storey market and transport hub that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the local governments of Parañaque and Pasay began building on Thursday.

The Bagong Baclaran Multimodal and Market Hub will rise on reclaimed land along the channel in front of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, commonly known as Baclaran Church, and extend northward to a portion of Barangay 76 in Pasay City.

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the project aims to end decades of temporary arrangements for street vendors in the area by providing them with designated spaces without depriving them of their livelihoods.

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“For five decades, ang binibigay lang natin band-aid solution at hindi mawalan ng hanapbuhay. Ang gusto natin ay mabigyan sila ng permanent na puwesto,” Olivarez said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

He cited the steady influx of churchgoers and visitors to Baclaran, noting that the church draws hundreds of thousands of people and remains open around the clock.

Authorities have inventoried about 2,000 vendors from Parañaque and Pasay who are expected to receive individual stalls in the proposed facility.

The first floor is targeted for completion before Christmas 2027, while the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) will provide the reclaimed land for the development. Vendors will be charged minimal rental fees intended to cover the facility's maintenance and rehabilitation.

The complex will also house a transport terminal, with the MMDA seeking to secure public transport routes that will serve the facility.

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MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said the project is expected to address traffic congestion, improve conditions for vendors and support tourism in the Baclaran area.

“Marami pong mahi-hit na problema dito. 'Yung traffic, maayos na kalagayan ng ating vendors at ganun din po sa ating tourism. Maglalagay po tayo ng terminal dito,” Artes said.

He said the MMDA would coordinate with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon to secure routes for public utility vehicles that will use the terminal.

Once the hub is operational, authorities plan to stop vehicles from using surrounding streets as informal terminals, a measure intended to ease congestion and improve access for pedestrians and commuters.