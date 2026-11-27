The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is pushing to make artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as the government seeks to help smaller businesses benefit from technological advances and participate in the digital economy.

DICT Secretary Robert Joseph “Jay” de Claro said AI can help smaller enterprises improve operations, reach more customers, and make better business decisions.

“AI can help MSMEs improve customer service, manage daily operations, and reach more customers, and eventually make better decisions,” De Claro said during the 2026 ROK-PHL-ASEAN AI+ Connectivity Forum in Makati City on Thursday, 26 November.

De Claro said the government must address barriers such as technology costs, limited digital skills, and unequal access to reliable internet connectivity to ensure smaller businesses can adopt AI.

“AI must not become an advantage reserved only for large companies. It must also become an opportunity for our smallest businesses,” De Claro said.

The DICT chief pointed to the adoption of the ASEAN Leaders Declaration on AI-powered MSME Growth during the 49th ASEAN Summit as a key outcome of the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN chairship.

The declaration promotes wider access to affordable AI tools, cloud services and training through public-private partnerships. It also calls for improved connectivity, stronger AI skills and responsible AI use, particularly among businesses in rural and remote communities.

At the national level, De Claro cited Executive Order 131, which adopts the Philippine AI Governance Framework and establishes the National Artificial Intelligence Council to coordinate and monitor its implementation across government.

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For the DICT, the effort centers on three priorities: connectivity, capability, and trust. These involve expanding reliable and affordable internet access, strengthening digital and AI literacy among MSMEs and entrepreneurs, and promoting cybersecurity, data privacy and accountability.

De Claro also stressed the importance of regional cooperation with South Korea and other ASEAN partners in expanding technology access and strengthening business collaboration.

“The success of this cooperation should be measured not only by the technologies we develop or the infrastructure we build but by the opportunities they create,” De Claro said.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative George Barcelon noted that MSMEs account for about 99 percent of businesses in the Philippines, highlighting the sector's importance in efforts to broaden the benefits of digital transformation.