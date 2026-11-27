JRU Heavy Bombers sophomore Sean Salvador became one of the key players that led the team to their NCAA Finals return after 18 years.

But he is fighting for a much bigger purpose as he carries the aspirations of his mother, Annalisa, who recently passed away.

After scoring 20 points including crucial triples in their first game against Letran in the semifinals series, the Rizal native was just limited to four markers in the second game, admitting that he was not in the right shape.

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“My mother’s burial was scheduled last Wednesday, before this game. I couldn't believe that she’s really gone. It was hard for me to move forward and I cannot sleep until 3 a.m.,” Salvador told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He gave credits to his teammates, especially Chris Hubilla who paced the team with 26 points on top of three steals as they punched the first ticket to the Season 102 Finals after an 85-79 rout of last year’s finalists Letran Knights.

"I'll start preparing for it (finals) tomorrow. I'll run and prepare mentally and physically. I neglected myself upon the death of my mother but now, I'll make it up to myself and my teammates," he said.

The 21-year-old guard recalled the times where his mother would wait for him to finish his training sessions in San Felipe Neri Catholic School in Mandaluyong.

"Now, all of our sacrifices, the sacrifices of our family and mine are slowly coming true," Salvador expressed as a message for his late mother.