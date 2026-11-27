Mekeni Food Corporation president Prudencio “Pruds” Garcia recalls the company's humble beginnings and expresses gratitude during his acceptance speech after Mekeni was named Marketing Company of the Year at the 45th Agora Awards held at Hilton Manila in Pasay City on 26 November 2026.

PASAY CITY — The Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) recognized outstanding business leaders, entrepreneurs, marketing professionals, educators and corporate organizations during the 45th Agora Awards held at Hilton Manila on Thursday, 26 November.

Anchored on the theme “Power of One: One Standard. One Legacy. One Community,” the ceremony brought together industry leaders whose achievements have contributed to the advancement of Philippine marketing, business innovation and entrepreneurship.

Among the highlights of the evening was the conferment of the Marketing Company of the Year award on Mekeni Food Corporation, the highest distinction in the enterprise category.

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A decade after its earlier nomination, the Pampanga-based food manufacturer secured the prestigious recognition, marking another milestone in its journey as a homegrown Filipino brand.

In his acceptance speech, Mekeni president Prudencio “Pruds” Garcia recalled the company's humble beginnings and expressed gratitude for the recognition.

Established by public school teachers Felix and Medicia Garcia in Porac, Pampanga, Mekeni grew from a backyard family enterprise into a food manufacturing company serving domestic and international markets.

The company overcame challenges brought about by the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, expanding its operations while creating employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Among its achievements were three consecutive nationwide Best Meat Processing Plant awards from the National Meat Inspection Service.

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In 2006, according to the company, Mekeni became the first meat processing firm in Asia and the second worldwide to meet ISO 22000:2005 food safety management requirements.

The company also sustained its compliance with international food safety standards following a surveillance audit conducted by global certification body SGS in 2026.

Beyond corporate excellence, the 45th Agora Awards featured 14 award categories covering brand development, advocacy marketing, social enterprise, marketing communications, marketing management, innovation, international marketing, entrepreneurship and marketing education.

These were organized under four major tracks: Marketing Enterprise Excellence, Marketing Leadership and Luminaries, Entrepreneurial and Business Ownership Excellence, and Marketing Education.

The celebration also included the legacy book launch in its official program. Titled “AGORA: The Journeys of One,” the commemorative publication documents the achievements and experiences of past awardees.

The Agora Awards is the flagship recognition program of the Philippine Marketing Association, established in 1954 to advance the marketing profession in the country.