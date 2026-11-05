The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is exploring a 40-megawatt liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant in New Clark City to potentially lower electricity costs, reduce dependence on the main power grid, and secure a reliable energy supply for future investors.

BCDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Blue Vista Berhad and Westfield Resources LLC to assess the proposed facility’s technical and commercial feasibility, including fuel supply, grid connections, financing, and regulatory requirements.

“Reliable power and digital connectivity are essential to New Clark City’s development. We need to assess these requirements early and work with partners who can help us determine the most viable solutions,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said on Thursday.

The proposed facility is intended to meet part of New Clark City’s future electricity demand as more businesses and industrial locators establish operations in the area.

“This pioneering project will not only secure reliable power independently of the main grid, but will also serve as a showcase solution for the wider Philippine power landscape,” Westfield Resources LLC President and CEO Neil Gonzales said.

“The mission is to lower the power cost, to produce cleaner energy, and to replace dirty emissive diesel engines with much cleaner LNG natural gas fuel.”

Apart from the power project, BCDA signed a separate agreement with ComClark Network and Technology Corp., the parent company of Converge ICT Solutions Inc., to explore a common underground telecommunications network.

The proposed infrastructure would provide high-speed connectivity to government offices, data centers, manufacturing facilities, and other businesses operating in New Clark City.

“Our vision was to lay down the digital infrastructure of tomorrow, and we are proud to say it is fully ready today. High-speed fiber is the essential bedrock for AI deployments, making economic hubs incredibly attractive to global innovators.

We are excited to partner with BCDA to connect hundreds of locators in New Clark City, ensuring government offices, data centers, and manufacturing facilities have the powerful connectivity they need right now,” ComClark President and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Located in Tarlac, New Clark City is being developed as a major investment and economic hub within the Luzon Economic Corridor, with reliable power and digital infrastructure considered critical to attracting businesses and generating jobs outside Metro Manila.