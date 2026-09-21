The alert was raised after the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit recorded a total of 2,167 dengue cases from 1 January to 5 September, which is a 19 percent rise compared to data from the same period last year.

The agency also noted on Thursday, 17 September, that overall dengue bed utilization rate in Bicol has reached 107 percent as hospitals struggle to accommodate dengue patients.

Under this “code blue” alert, all DOH hospitals, provincial DOH offices, Health Emergency Management Services Point Persons, and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management health coordinators are mandated to “maintain heightened vigilance and preparedness and submit flash reports on dengue-related incidents and health emergencies.”

The memorandum also instructs Public Health Preparedness and Response Units to conduct active monitoring of dengue-related events and coordinate with LGUs, health facilities, and partner agencies to ensure a unified response.

Communities were also reminded to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing dengue transmission by practicing the DOH’s 4S strategy which stands for: “search and destroy” mosquito breeding sites, “seek early consultation” when symptoms appear, “self-protect” against mosquito bites, and “support” fogging or spraying in hotspots where there is clustering of dengue cases and outbreak areas.