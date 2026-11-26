Former OFW Antonio Mendoza finally receives his P14.3-million 6/42 lotto jackpot after a 12-year legal battle over a damaged winning ticket.

After a 12-year legal battle over a partially burned 6/42 winning ticket, a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) finally received his P14.3-million lottery jackpot, just a day before his 59th birthday.

On Wednesday, 25 November, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Melquiades A. Robles personally handed the check to Antonio F. Mendoza at the agency's main office in Mandaluyong City.

Mendoza also made history as the first jackpot winner to publicly reveal his identity during a formal prize turnover.

“Napakasaya. Napakasaya. Kasi maganda ang Pasko namin,” Mendoza said, describing the payout as a birthday gift and an early Christmas blessing.

Robles and PCSO officials also surprised Mendoza with a birthday cake and a song ahead of his birthday on Thursday, 26 November.

Mendoza spent years working as a freelance technician in oil and gas facilities in the Middle East, where temperatures reached nearly 55 degrees Celsius. He returned to the Philippines earlier this year facing heavy debt, mounting bank loans and a pawned house.

“Talagang napakahirap. Sa totoo lang, zero na ako. Down na down talaga ako, pero hindi ako nawalan ng pag-asa,” he recalled.

His ordeal began on 2 October 2014, when one of his three Lucky Pick bets placed in Barangay Dacanlao, Calaca, Batangas, won the P12,391,600 jackpot.

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However, his one-year-old granddaughter crumpled the ticket the following morning. His daughter then accidentally blackened the heat-sensitive thermal paper while attempting to flatten it with a hot iron.

“Parang bumagsak ang langit at lupa sa akin,” Mendoza said.

After submitting an affidavit to the PCSO, Mendoza pursued his claim in court while continuing to work overseas.

He secured favorable rulings from the Regional Trial Court in 2019 and the Court of Appeals in 2020. In March 2023, the Supreme Court ordered the PCSO to pay the P12,391,600 prize, plus six percent annual legal interest until full payment, bringing the total winnings to P14.3 million.

The ruling became final in April 2024, while the Commission on Audit (COA) authorized the payout on 5 November 2026.

The PCSO said it respected every stage of the legal process, facilitated compliance with COA requirements and supported the settlement following the final determination by the courts and relevant authorities.

The agency added that the release demonstrated its commitment to transparency, accountability and the proper recognition of legitimate winners.

Without a company retirement package after years of working abroad, Mendoza plans to use the money as his retirement fund and start a small buy-and-sell vehicle repair business.

“Parang retirement pay ko na ’yan eh. Wala naman akong retirement pay na makuha sa kumpanya. Totoo, may Diyos. Simba lang. Ang Diyos talagang tumulong sa akin,” he said, thanking Robles and the PCSO.

Robles said the agency was fulfilling its mandate following the Supreme Court ruling and COA clearance.

“PCSO has a duty to protect the integrity of the lottery and to pay winners what they are legally owed. In Mr. Mendoza’s case, the Supreme Court determined what was due, and the Commission on Audit authorized payment. Today, we are carrying out those decisions,” Robles said.

He also reminded bettors to keep their tickets in a safe place and protect them from heat and other elements that could cause damage.

Despite the 12-year wait, Mendoza said he never stopped playing the lottery and encouraged others to continue trying their luck.