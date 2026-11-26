DHSUD approved 401 residential licenses to sell from January to November 2026, generating 220,149 projected housing units, or an average of 549 units per license.

Licenses issued by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) are expected to generate 220,149 housing units this year, marking a five-year high in average production per license.

DHSUD data showed that the agency approved 401 residential licenses to sell (LTS) from January to November 2026, with the number expected to increase before the year ends.

These licenses are projected to generate 220,149 housing units, equivalent to an average of 549 units per license, higher than the annual average recorded since 2022 despite fewer licenses being issued.

From 2022 to 2025, the DHSUD issued a total of 2,113 licenses, averaging only 320 housing units per license.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling attributed the increase to the participation of major property developers, several of which have joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

"With bigger developers come larger and better-quality housing projects that benefit homebuyers. Our measure of success is not the number of licenses issued, but the scale and quality of housing projects," Aliling said.

Among the companies that joined the expanded 4PH program this year are Megawide Construction Corp., SM Development Corp., Ayala Land Inc. housing brands Amaia and Avida, Filinvest Land Inc., Federal Land, Rockwell Land Corp., DMCI Homes and Robinsons Land Corp.

Aliling said the companies' participation reflected their confidence in the government's housing program.

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"The support and trust of these companies demonstrate the strength and credibility of our housing program," he said.