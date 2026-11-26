Calapan records 36°C as Masbate tops Southern Luzon heat index monitoring at 38°C

Photo caption: Eight of the 11 monitoring stations covered by Southern Luzon PAGASA recorded heat indices within the extreme caution category at 11 a.m. on 26 November 2026.

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro — Eight of the 11 weather monitoring stations covered by the Southern Luzon PAGASA Regional Services Division recorded heat indices within the “extreme caution” category at 11 a.m. Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Calapan City registered a heat index of 36 degrees Celsius, while Romblon recorded 32°C, falling under the “caution” category.

Masbate City posted the highest reading at 38°C, followed by Legazpi City in Albay and Catarman in Northern Samar at 37°C.

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Monitoring stations in Juban, Sorsogon; Guinobatan and Daraga, Albay, recorded 36°C, while Virac, Catanduanes, registered 35°C.

Daet, Camarines Norte, recorded 32°C, while the monitoring station in Pili, Camarines Sur, posted the lowest reading at 27°C.

PAGASA classifies heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C under extreme caution, where prolonged exposure and physical activity may result in heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

The weather bureau advised the public to maintain adequate hydration, limit strenuous outdoor activities during midday and afternoon, wear light-colored clothing and use protection against direct sunlight.