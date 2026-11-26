The Department of Energy (DOE) is preparing additional battery storage facilities and 273 megawatts (MW) of power barges to help protect electricity supply from the anticipated effects of El Niño, particularly in the Visayas, where reduced rainfall could weaken power generation.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the department had begun preparations months ahead of the expected dry conditions, which could reduce hydropower and solar generation while driving up electricity demand due to extreme heat.

The Visayas could see hydropower output decline by as much as 60 percent because of lower water availability, while solar generation is projected to fall by around 20 percent.

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To help offset the potential shortfall, the DOE is coordinating with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and project developers to install additional battery energy storage systems across the region. The facilities are targeted for completion by early 2027.

The department is also working to deploy around 273 MW of power barges near island communities. Garin said discussions with several companies had identified available capacity, while contractual and documentary requirements were being processed for deployment by early 2027.

The measures will be complemented by the expected addition of around 4,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2026 and another 2,000 MW in 2027, alongside new capacity from conventional energy sources.

Garin said expanding renewable energy would diversify the country's energy mix and reduce dependence on fuel-based power generation.

The DOE is also urging households and businesses to conserve electricity as hotter conditions could increase the use of air conditioners and other appliances.

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“The government is taking proactive steps to secure our power supply ahead of El Niño. Alongside these efforts, we encourage the public to practice simple energy-saving habits that can benefit both household budgets and the environment,” Garin said.