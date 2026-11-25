DOTr eyes barrier-less tolling pilot by mid-December
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is targeting a pilot run of barrier-less tolling by mid-December, as it rolls out reforms aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving services for motorists and commuters.
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said the initiative, which has been discussed by previous administrations, could reduce bottlenecks at toll plazas along major expressways, including the North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.
Dizon said the department would meet with tollway operators and the Toll Regulatory Board to discuss the proposed pilot, which incoming Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Noreen San Luis is confident can be implemented by the middle of December.
San Luis is also expected to integrate driver's license and vehicle registration services into the Department of Information and Communications Technology's eGov app to reduce processing delays and eliminate fixers.
The new LTO chief said her priorities include speeding up transactions, reviewing documentary requirements and strengthening road safety. She also assured transport groups that reforms initiated by outgoing LTO chief Markus Lacanilao would continue and be intensified.