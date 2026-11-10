More than 300 flights are expected to be affected by security and airport operations for the upcoming ASEAN Summit, but Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon assured passengers they can choose between free rebooking, a full refund or a travel fund.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Central Office in Pasay City, Dizon was joined by Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Jim C. Sydiongco, CAAP Director General LTGEN Raul L. Del Rosario, and representatives of Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia.

Dizon said the government and airlines would protect the rights of passengers affected by the disruptions.

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“All of these options are guaranteed. You can choose to rebook your flight, receive a full refund, or get a travel fund. If you are affected, you are entitled to any of these options,” Dizon said.

He clarified that affected passengers would be allowed to rebook their flights without penalties, receive a full refund of the amount paid for their tickets, or opt for a travel fund.

The disruptions stem from heightened security operations in Metro Manila, particularly at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), where most visiting foreign leaders are expected to arrive for the summit.

Dizon said preparations for the ASEAN gathering were already in place, with the government and aviation stakeholders coordinating to manage the expected disruptions while minimizing inconvenience to commuters.

“We’re ready. Everyone is ready. The entire government is ready,” he said.

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He also urged passengers to arrive at airports early and plan their trips accordingly. Travelers were also advised to check their flight status through airline websites or contact their respective carriers for updates.