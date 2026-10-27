Secretaries Vince Dizon and Giovanni Lopez holds a joint press conference a day after Malacanang they are swapping places as heads of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez on Tuesday vowed to enforce stricter accountability measures as he called on agency personnel to help restore public trust amid the flood control corruption controversy.

“Sana ho magtulungan tayo na manumbalik po ‘yung pagtitiwala ng taong bayan sa DPWH at ‘yun po ang gagawin natin,” Lopez said during a joint press conference with returning Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon on 27 October.

The two officials faced the media following Malacañang's announcement that they would exchange positions as heads of the DPWH and DOTr.

Dizon said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had instructed them to “disrupt the rotten system and make the reforms last.”

“While the reforms are in place, it’s not finished. Ang dami pang kailangan ayusin. Ang dami pa ring loko-loko dito,” Dizon said.

During the turnover, Dizon handed Lopez documents involving DPWH officials and personnel facing possible dismissal over alleged wrongdoing.

Lopez said his lack of personal or professional ties within the department would allow him to make decisions without favoritism.

“So I think it would be easier on my part to decide quickly,” he said.

“Kung hindi ho kayo susunod sa tamang pamamaraan, sa tamang proseso, madali ho ako magdecide,” Lopez warned.

The new secretary also emphasized that he had no political obligations that could influence his decisions.

“'Pag sinabi ko pong hindi tama, hindi naaayon sa batas, hindi po naaayon sa proseso, mas madali din po ako na magsabi na no kahit sino pa ang magsasabi at magpipilit sa akin na kailangan gawin,” he said.

Dizon warned agency personnel against assuming that his successor would be more lenient.

“At kung iniisip nila na si Sec. Banoy is going to be easier or more lenient than me, I think everyone is in a big, big surprise. Because I think the opposite is true. Mas strikto sa akin ito,” he said.

Dizon noted that Lopez is both a lawyer and an accountant, describing him as meticulous when reviewing financial records.

“Matalas ang mata nito sa numero,” he added.

Looking back on his tenure at the DPWH, Dizon said more than 80 employees had been removed from their posts, with further personnel actions expected.

He also reported that 39 cases involving alleged flood control irregularities had been filed in court.

According to Dizon, more than 50 individuals were either detained or facing outstanding arrest warrants in connection with the cases.

Despite the controversy, Dizon defended the majority of DPWH employees, saying reforms had also included the promotion of 2,671 personnel.