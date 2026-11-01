Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon inspects the Manila Northport Passenger Terminal in Tondo, Manila on 29 October 2026, as the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) prepares for 1.93 million passengers during the Undas season.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has ordered round-the-clock ticket selling at Manila NorthPort to allow passengers to enter the terminal earlier and wait comfortably for their scheduled trips.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon issued the directive during an inspection of the port as the government moves to improve passenger services amid the holiday travel rush.

“I have instructed the PPA, GM Jay, our operator, and 2GO to make ticketing available 24/7 so passengers can already enter the terminal,” Dizon said over the weekend.

“We are continuously working to improve services for our fellow Filipinos, as repeatedly directed by the President,” he added.

The order seeks to prevent passengers from having to wait outside the port while ticket counters are closed, particularly during peak travel periods.