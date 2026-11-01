DOTr orders 24/7 ticketing at NorthPort
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has ordered round-the-clock ticket selling at Manila NorthPort to allow passengers to enter the terminal earlier and wait comfortably for their scheduled trips.
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon issued the directive during an inspection of the port as the government moves to improve passenger services amid the holiday travel rush.
“I have instructed the PPA, GM Jay, our operator, and 2GO to make ticketing available 24/7 so passengers can already enter the terminal,” Dizon said over the weekend.
“We are continuously working to improve services for our fellow Filipinos, as repeatedly directed by the President,” he added.
The order seeks to prevent passengers from having to wait outside the port while ticket counters are closed, particularly during peak travel periods.
The DOTr and Philippine Ports Authority are also working to improve services at ports nationwide to make travel more comfortable and convenient for passengers.