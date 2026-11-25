Businesses covered by the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) electronic invoicing mandate have until 31 December 2026 to comply, prompting calls for companies to assess their accounting systems and prepare for the shift to digital tax documentation.

Business software provider HashMicro outlined five considerations for companies selecting electronic invoicing solutions, emphasizing the need for systems that meet regulatory requirements while improving operational efficiency.

Under Revenue Regulations No. 26-2025 and Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 98-2026, covered taxpayers, excluding those classified as micro taxpayers, must issue electronic invoices by the deadline. These include qualified e-commerce businesses, large taxpayers, companies under the Large Taxpayers Service, and businesses using computerized accounting and invoicing systems.

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HashMicro advised companies to look beyond basic digital invoice generation and ensure their systems can produce structured electronic invoices, transmit them to customers and process transaction information according to BIR requirements.

The company also recommended integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms that connect sales, inventory, operations and accounting records to reduce manual encoding and discrepancies.

Other considerations include the system’s ability to accommodate regulatory changes, maintain secure transaction records, handle increasing business volumes and provide reliable technical support.

Businesses must also secure a Permit to Issue (PTI) Electronic Invoice from the BIR before issuing compliant electronic invoices. They are required to obtain Electronic Invoicing and Sales Reporting (EIS) Certification within six months from the issuance of the permit.

HashMicro said companies should review their existing processes, determine their coverage under the mandate and evaluate potential software providers ahead of the deadline.

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The transition is part of the government’s broader tax digitalization efforts, which aim to improve transaction documentation and strengthen tax administration.