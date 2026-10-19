The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has warned that the EDSA Busway could face operational disruptions in 2027 without government funding, potentially affecting thousands of daily commuters who rely on the transport system.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez raised the concern Monday, 19 October, during the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines Infrastructure Forum 2026 in Makati City.

Lopez said the absence of funding could leave the government unable to pay security personnel and employees, repair defective elevators and maintain cleanliness at bus stations.

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“If walang budget na maibibigay sa EDSA Busway next year, hindi magiging maayos ang pagpapatakbo nito. Wala po tayong mapapasweldo sa mga security at empleyado natin. The government service will go down. Hindi natin mapapaayos ang mga nasirang elevators at magiging madumi siguro dahil hindi natin alam kung sino ang maglilinis,” Lopez said.

According to the DoTr, the EDSA Busway served 66,669,287 passengers in 2025, averaging approximately 183,000 commuters daily.

Despite its ridership, the project received no allocation under the proposed 2027 National Expenditure Program.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) explained that the Busway's 2026 budget had not yet been fully utilized, prompting the decision not to provide a new allocation.

Lopez earlier sought P1.76 billion from lawmakers to sustain operations and address maintenance requirements.

He stressed that the Busway remains a crucial public transport system along EDSA, where buses can accommodate up to 70 passengers compared with about five occupants in a private vehicle.

“Those little issues na kailangan tugunan, we cannot emphasize the importance of the project enough. And again, ito na nga lang ang natatanging transport system sa Metro Manila kung saan lamang ang mga commuters kaysa sa mga private motorists. At if we are commuter-centric, then dapat bigyan ito ng pansin,” Lopez said.

However, he clarified that it was premature to conclude that the Busway would receive no funding next year because congressional deliberations on the national budget were still ongoing.

Lopez addresses possible DoTr leadership change

Meanwhile, Lopez said he would respect any decision by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. concerning his continued leadership of the DoTr amid speculation that Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon could return to the transportation department.

Marcos earlier said during a working visit to Singapore that no decision had been made on a possible reassignment of Dizon, although changes remained possible.

Lopez acknowledged that Cabinet secretaries serve at the pleasure of the President.

“According to Sec. Dizon, mukhang hindi ata. I just second the motion yung sinabi niya. On my part, we cannot question the wisdom of the President. At least for the cabinet secretaries and all appointed officials, we work for the pleasure of the President. If we still enjoy the trust and confidence of the President, then salamat po,” he said.