A new hospital with more than 400 beds is planned at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex in Pasay City, as SM Prime Holdings Inc. partners with Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines to expand access to healthcare services for Filipinos.

The proposed Tzu Chi Medical Center (TCMC) will be developed on a 10,000-square-meter property along Seaside Boulevard provided by SM Prime, which will also extend technical assistance for the facility’s design and construction logistics.

Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines will oversee the hospital’s development, management and operations. The facility is expected to serve both paying patients and those who cannot afford medical treatment.

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Construction is scheduled to begin within 12 to 18 months, with completion targeted between 2030 and 2032.

SM Prime president Jeffrey C. Lim said the partnership reflects the company’s efforts to develop properties that contribute to community welfare beyond commercial activities.

“Healthcare is essential to building communities where people can thrive. Through this partnership with Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines, we are supporting the development of a facility that can serve the healthcare needs of more Filipinos. It also reflects our commitment to creating developments that go beyond business and commerce to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of the communities around them,” Lim said.

Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines chief executive officer Henry Yuñez said the project fulfills a long-standing aspiration of the organization’s founder, Dharma Master Cheng Yen, to establish a Tzu Chi hospital in the country.

“Since Tzu Chi’s first medical mission in Baguio City in 1995, Dharma Master Cheng Yen has wished for a Tzu Chi hospital in the Philippines,” Yuñez said.

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Established locally in 1994, the foundation provides medical missions, free consultations and specialized healthcare services, particularly to underserved communities.

Its international medical network includes eight hospitals, free clinics and home medical care services, while its humanitarian operations cover disaster relief, education and other community assistance programs.