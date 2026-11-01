420 families spend All Saints’ Day in Albay evacuation centers

According to the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, these were the evacuees from within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone of Mayon Volcano in the cities of Tabaco and Ligao and Camalig town.

'DARAGANG MAGAYON'. Mayon Volcano, locally known by its endearment 'Daragang Magayon' (beautiful maiden), looms serenely over the Binitayan Catholic Cemetery in Daraga, Albay as residents visit their departed on All Saints' Day, 1 November.

NAGA CITY – Some 420 families, or 1,510 individuals, spent All Saints’ Day, 1 November, in evacuation centers in Albay after they were evacuated on Friday, 30 October, following the moderately explosive eruption of Mayon Volcano.

According to the Monitoring Report 163-2026 issued by Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office at 5 p.m. Saturday, 31 October, these were the evacuees from within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone of the volcano in the cities of Tabaco and Ligao and Camalig town.

The evacuees are temporarily housed at San Antonio Evacuation Center, Buang Evacuation/Covered Court, Mariroc Covered Court, and Buhian Evacuation Center in Tabaco City; Camalig Bungkaras Evacuation Center and Tagaytay Elementary School in Camalig town; and an evacuation center in Barangay Baligang in Ligao City.

Some families from the earlier reported 746 families, or 2,041 residents, chose to stay with families in safer areas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development Bicol delivered family food packs (FFPs) to the 167 of the displaced families in Camalig on Saturday. Some 404 ready-to-eat food packs, each with 6.6 liters of distilled water, and 91 FFPs were also distributed to internally displaced families in Malilipot town.

More than 2,000 more FFPs are set to be delivered to displaced families in other towns and cities that were affected by the ashfall that came from the 3 km tall ash plume that was spewed by the volcano.