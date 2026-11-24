The Diocese of Iligan has launched a program to help communities prepare for the effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The diocese launched its Capacity, Awareness, Response and Engagement (CARE) program on Nov. 22 with the assistance of the Jesuit Refugee of the Philippines.

“It will help communities prepare, share useful information, strengthen local planning, and encourage practical community responses to water and energy challenges,” Iligan Bishop Jose Rapadas III said.

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When rain is scarce and days grow hotter, Rapadas said “the effects are felt in very ordinary ways–in the water a family can draw, the crops a farmer hopes to harvest, the food on the table, and the helah and livelihood of our neighbors.”

“These burdens can be especially heavy for people who have fewer resources,” he pointed out.

The prelate encouraged parishes, pastoral workers, volunteers, Basic Ecclesiastical Communities (BECs) and families to participate in the program's activities.

“Let us learn from reliable information, work with our local partners, and check on those who may need help,” said Rapadas.