Five public utility vehicle drivers tested positive for illegal drugs during PDEA’s Oplan Harabas operation at two terminals in Cagayan de Oro City ahead of Undas 2026.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has begun training 20 personnel to become narcotics detection dog handlers as part of efforts to strengthen its K9 capabilities in the campaign against illegal drugs.

The trainees, comprising 18 personnel from the Luzon Cluster and two from PDEA Regional Office 13, will undergo the Narcotics Detection Dog Handler Training Course, Class of 2026, Batch 08, at the PDEA K9 Headquarters in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez said the program aims to equip participants with the knowledge, discipline and skills necessary to become competent and responsible K9 handlers.

“In our fight against illegal drugs, every capability matters. You are among the most valuable assets in strengthening our enforcement operations,” Nerez said during the opening ceremony.

“With their extraordinary sense of smell, agility, and ability to detect concealed illegal substances, our narcotics detection dogs help us identify threats, strengthen border security, and prevent illegal drugs from reaching our communities.”

Nerez emphasized that effective K9 operations depend on handlers who can build strong relationships with their canine partners through trust, patience, teamwork and compassion.

“Every PDEA K9 handler must know how to guide, protect, and care for his dog. The stronger the bond between the handler and narcotics detection dog, the more effective and successful the team will be,” he said.

The training will cover canine health and welfare, first aid, dog behavior, proper handling techniques and operational search procedures.

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Nerez reminded participants that the welfare of narcotics detection dogs must remain a priority throughout their service.

“I want to emphasize one thing: Our K9 narcotics detection dog partners are our essential operational assets. They are living partners who depend on us for their health, safety, and well-being. Their welfare must always be our priority,” he said.

The PDEA chief added that completing the course would mark the beginning of a greater responsibility to support the agency's anti-drug operations.