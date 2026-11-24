Three pupils earn police recognition for demonstrating honesty and integrity in one of Palawan’s leading tourist destinations.

Photo caption: Three El Nido Central School students pose with a Spanish tourist and a police officer after returning the visitor’s lost wallet. The students received certificates of recognition from the Tourist Police Assistance Center–El Nido on 23 November 2026 for their honesty and integrity.

EL NIDO, Palawan — Three students of El Nido Central School received recognition from the Tourist Police Assistance Center (TPAC) on 23 November 2026 after returning a lost wallet belonging to a Spanish tourist.

The students, identified as Norhamida L. Datumaas, Hidaya C. Imam and Norshida O. Nabel, were awarded certificates of recognition during the school’s Monday flag-raising ceremony in Barangay Maligaya.

The initiative highlighted the importance of community participation in fostering a safe and welcoming environment for both local and international visitors.

Palawan Police Provincial Director Police Colonel Joel D. Casupanan commended the students, emphasizing that honesty and integrity must be demonstrated through everyday actions.

“May they continue to serve as an inspiration to the youth and remind everyone that doing what is right, even without expecting recognition or reward, is a true mark of good character,” Casupanan said.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office said it remains committed to strengthening partnerships with schools and local communities while recognizing exemplary acts of good citizenship.