What do you get when friends who just love to sing together get on a stage? An evening of Christmas carols and heartwarming stories.

Christmas hits a little different when you’re celebrating it with the ones you love. And just like that, everywhere is filled with love, laughter, and beautiful music. For actors / singers and close friends Arman Ferrer, Shiela Valderrama, and musical couples Gian Magdangal and Lara Maigue-Magdangal, and Nyoy Volante and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, the holidays became the perfect to time gather for a little bit of music and holiday magic for Christmas 3. These six amazing voices bring a one-night only intimate evening of Christmas classics, holiday favorites and a whole lot of love to the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

Of course, there had to be a little bit of serendipity involved for a group of such talented musical artists – with extremely busy schedules to boot – to find the time to work on a Christmas concert. Especially since the holidays are among the busiest for them. Multi-awarded singer and actress Shiela Valderrama shared with DAILY TRIBUNE how Christmas 3 came together.

Let’s just say fate had a hand in it, all the way back in February, when Shiela and Arman invited Gian, Lara, Nyoy and Mikkie as their special guests to their Valentine concert As Long As You’re Mine. “The idea actually came about during our rehearsals – there was this wonderful musical chemistry and camaraderie between us” says Shiela. “It was Nyoy who suggested we do a Christmas concert together. It was the perfect occasion to reunite, and create something special with all six of us."

The idea for the Christmas concert started in February, when Shiela and Arman invited Gian, Lara, Nyoy and Mikkie as their special guests to their Valentine concert "As Long As You’re Mine." Photo by Elizabeth S. Timbol

What makes Christmas Three’s cast of singers very exciting is that Filipino music and theater fans have seen them put on amazing performances on both concert and theater stages. Beyond that, they are actually a tight knit group of friends, which made this collaboration an easy and natural one. “It’s an absolute joy! Apart from the mutual respect and admiration we have for one another as artists, there is a genuine friendship among us,” shares Shiela. With each one bringing their own musical influences, strengths, and personalities to the table, they set a high bar for themselves in delivering a show that is festive, heartfelt, and with a hefty dose of fun. “Our rehearsals are always filled with laughter, creative exchanges, and beautiful music,” she adds.

As it is the holidays, the concert’s repertoire was specially curated to bring on all those warm fuzzy feelings that the season inspires. As Shiela describes it, it will be a mix of timeless Christmas classics, contemporary holiday favorites, and beloved Filipino Christmas songs. “What makes it particularly exciting is the opportunity to explore different vocal combinations and harmonies with six distinct voices,” enthused the singer. “It’s such a blessing to share the stage with artists who inspire you, and whom you genuinely enjoy working with.”

(From L to R) Shiela Valderrama, Arman Ferrer, Nyoy Volante, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Lara Maigue-Magdangal, and Gian Magdangal are set to serenade you this Christmas

Setting the stage for what is sure to be a stellar musical evening is acclaimed theater director Nelsito Gomez, with musical direction by Marlon Barnuevo.

Start off the Christmas season with love, laughter, and the beautiful voices of Arman, Shiela, Gian, Lara, Mikkie, and Nyoy at Christmas Three. “We want to capture the warmth, nostalgia, joy, and magic of the season, and give our audience a truly heartwarming Christmas experience,” says Shiela on why she is excited for the concert. After all, the best Christmas memories are made surrounded by family and friends. That is reason enough to not miss this one. Show starts at 8PM. Get your tickets now at Ticket2Me.net.