Crosswinds Tagaytay transforms into a winter wonderland

Little arms, big Christmas hugs and a towering tree make for a picture-perfect holiday moment at Crosswinds Tagaytay’s "Trail of Lights."

The Christmas season officially began in the hills of Tagaytay as Crosswinds unveiled its holiday display during “Trail of Lights: A Timeless Tradition,” held on 13 November at the Lausanne Open Grounds.

The evening opened with a festive performance by the Citizens' Brigade Band of Dasmariñas, whose marching band rendition of familiar Christmas songs set the tone for the celebration. Guests, children and their families gathered as the music filled the estate which brought a distinctly seasonal soundtrack to the Swiss-inspired surroundings.

The Citizens’ Brigade Band of Dasmariñas sets the festive mood with a lively medley of Christmas classics. Alvin Kasiban

The festivities then took a whimsical turn with a lively performance by “Santa’s helpers.” Their appearance built anticipation for the evening’s most awaited guest, Santa Claus, whose introduction drew the attention of the young visitors and the kids at heart. Children were subsequently given time to meet Santa, exchange greetings and have their photographs taken with him, turning the occasion into a personal holiday memory for families in attendance.

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Santa Claus makes his much-awaited entrance. Alvin Kasiban

As the evening progressed, attention shifted to the main event — the countdown to the lighting of Crosswinds. Guests gathered in anticipation as the estate prepared to illuminate its Christmas installations, from its pine-lined grounds to its towering holiday tree and the recognizable Lausanne windmill.

The countdown marked the transition into the evening’s grand spectacle. Lights came alive across the estate, transforming the grounds into a glowing Christmas landscape. The unveiling was accompanied by a White Christmas snowfall effect that saw artificial snow across the gathering and adding a winter wonderland touch to Tagaytay’s cool evening air.

A little snowfall, a lot of laughter and plenty of Christmas wonder as children play. Alvin Kasiban

A fireworks display followed, bringing the celebration to a spectacular close and giving the lighting ceremony an appropriately grand finale.