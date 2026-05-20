Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill debuts BGC pop-up with ‘Idiot Sandwich’ experience

The launch also featured a “vintage newspaper” photo booth experience, creating photo prints that look like old-fashioned newspapers, and upbeat music from the DJ, keeping the party alive throughout the night.

The star of the night is the Idiot Sandwich specialties, which are Pastrami Sandwich, Chicken Breakfast Sandwich, Tonkatsu Cubano, Fish, No Chips and the Classic Ham & Cheese Toastie, savory options packed with bold and satisfying flavors.

For dessert, it features the Chocolate Peanut Butter Whoopie Ice Cream Pie, filled with rich cream, paired with a moist and chewy chocolate pie.

Among distinguished guests present were Graham Coates, vice president of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls; Lance Gautreaux, chief operating officer of Newport World Resorts; Her Excellency Sarah Hulton OBE, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau; Taguig City Councilor Jomil Serna; Kevin L. Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group Inc.; Raymond Magdaluyo, managing partner of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Philippines and Ryan Behr, senior director for F&B Luxury Brands at Travellers Signature Restaurants, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally mark the official launch of the pop-up store.

The crowd also drew a star-studded guest list, such as Marvin Agustin, “Lumpia Queen” Abi Marquez, among other individuals, all dressed up in a dazzling summer chic getup.

The premiere of the pop-up brought both great food and good vibes that guests truly enjoyed, not only the legendary Idiot Sandwich selections, but also the company that kept the night alive.

Indulge yourself and satisfy your summer cravings with crowd-favorite Idiot Sandwich selections until 16 August from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight — because what are you? An idiot sandwich!