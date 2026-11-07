PAGASA’s predicted mean sea-level pressure analysis issued for 7 November 2026 shows prevailing weather systems affecting the Philippines, including a tropical depression east of Northern Luzon that remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

QUEZON PROVINCE — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned Saturday, 7 November, of possible flash floods and landslides in Quezon province and parts of MIMAROPA as a shear line and easterlies continue to bring rain across Southern Luzon.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Quezon, Aurora and Camarines Norte would experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Marinduque and Romblon, meanwhile, are forecast to experience similar weather conditions caused by easterlies, with moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall that could trigger flooding and landslides in vulnerable communities.

The rest of CALABARZON, including Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal, as well as other areas of MIMAROPA, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also reported that a tropical depression remained outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 3 a.m.

The weather disturbance was located approximately 2,540 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching 70 kilometers per hour.

It was moving west-northwestward at 30 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, coastal waters across the rest of Luzon are expected to be slight to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

Northern Luzon may experience moderate to rough seas, with waves reaching 3.7 meters.