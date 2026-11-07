Veteran television host Amy Perez, popularly known as Tiyang Amy, has spoken out against some supporters of Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 who have been repeatedly pressuring her to share her opinion about the situation involving housemate Cianne Dominguez.

During a recent TikTok livestream, Amy expressed her frustration over persistent questions and comments from viewers who appeared determined to get her to take a particular side.

The television personality pointed out that regardless of whether she defended Cianne, she would likely face criticism from fans who had already formed their own conclusions.

“Kapag ipinagtanggol ko si Cianne, ano’ng kakalabasan nun? Kayo pa nga yung nagkasala dahil naging disrespectful kayo sa mga elderly dahil yun ang opinyon ko,” Amy explained.

She continued, “Kapag hindi ko ipinagtanggol, sasabihin niyo sa akin, ‘Ay, walang kwenta si Tyang, hindi niya pinagtatanggol.’ So ano’ng gusto niyo? Kayo ba dapat ang masunod? Eh ako ito.”

Amy emphasized that she has every right to express her personal views without being forced to agree with the opinions of others.

To illustrate her point, she compared the situation to people insisting that something is black even when she clearly sees it as red.

“So kahit sabihin ko sa inyo at umabot tayo dito ng 5 o’clock at sabihin kong red [itong suot ko], pero ang tingin niyo ay black at buo na ang isip niyo na black, bakit pa tayo magsasabihan ng kung anong opinyon ko sa opinyon niyo?”

The longtime television host made it clear that she would rather protect her peace than engage in arguments with people unwilling to consider another perspective.

“So, huwag niyo na akong tanungin. Kasi buo na sa isip niyo eh,” she firmly declared.

Beyond addressing the controversy, Amy also reminded viewers about the dangers of allowing online disagreements to turn into personal attacks and hostility.

“Ang sa akin lang, huwag tayong masyadong mag-give in sa hate. Kasi kapag hindi mo na-realize na ikaw yung nagiging instrumento to spread hate, yun ang nakakatakot,” she said.

Instead of spending their energy criticizing others, Amy encouraged fans to focus on their personal well-being and relationships with their families.

“Kaya alagaan niyo yung mga sarili ninyo, mahalin niyo yung mga sarili ninyo, mahalin niyo yung mga magulang niyo. Sa dami ng nangyayari ngayon, the world can end anytime. So spend time with your loved ones, spend time with your parents, spend time with your family.”

Amy's remarks served as a reminder that supporting a reality television contestant should not come at the expense of respecting other people's opinions.