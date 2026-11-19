Shell Pilipinas Corp. has entered into a long-term agreement with D&L Industries subsidiary Chemrez Technologies Inc. to develop a biodiesel production facility within the Tabangao complex in Batangas, strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity and the companies’ fuel supply network.

Under the agreement, Chemrez will build and operate the plant on a 1.7-hectare site near Shell’s Import Facility Tabangao. Groundbreaking is targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

The co-location is expected to provide additional supply options and improve logistics efficiency, while allowing both companies to pursue other commercial opportunities under a non-exclusive arrangement.

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“We welcome this investment in Tabangao. Bringing new capabilities closer to our supply network strengthens our ability to serve customers reliably as the country’s fuel needs continue to evolve,” said Lorelie Quiambao Osial, Shell Pilipinas president and chief executive officer.

She said the partnership would help the companies maximize their existing networks and improve operational efficiencies while ensuring customers receive the products they need.

Chemrez President and CEO Dean Lao Jr. described the agreement as an opportunity to create long-term value and deepen the relationship between the companies.

“This partnership represents a fantastic opportunity for both parties to unlock operational efficiencies and create long-term value. The arrangement is non-exclusive, providing each company the flexibility to pursue complementary growth initiatives,” Lao said.

The planned facility will complement Chemrez’s existing operations at D&L’s First Industrial Township in Tanauan, Batangas, where biodiesel manufacturing capacity was not included in the recently completed facility.

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The additional plant will expand Chemrez’s production capabilities and help the country respond to potential increases in biodiesel blending requirements, subject to government policy and market conditions.