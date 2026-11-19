Reaching the Philippines’ goal of eliminating cervical cancer will depend on stronger local government action, wider HPV vaccination coverage and sustained funding for prevention programs, health experts said.

At a recent symposium organized by the Association of Municipal Health Officers of the Philippines, experts and local health officials discussed how communities can help advance the World Health Organization’s 90-70-90 targets for cervical cancer elimination by 2030.

The strategy calls for 90% of girls to be fully vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) by age 15, 70% of women to undergo screening by ages 35 and 45, and 90% of those diagnosed with cervical disease to receive treatment.

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Dr. Fejelia D. Faulan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, said vaccination gaps stem from several factors, including misinformation, vaccine hesitancy, access challenges and incomplete data on doses administered through private healthcare providers.

“The gaps are on many sides,” Faulan said.

She cited an initiative by the Philippine Pediatric Society in Western Visayas to collect vaccination information from private practitioners and share it with the government.

“We started that program because we wanted to share our data with the government so that we can address and minimize the gap,” she said.

Faulan also pointed to localities that have reached the 90% vaccination target, including Banna in Ilocos Norte and Sampaloc in Quezon. Ilocos Norte later achieved the target province-wide.

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“If Ilocos Norte has done this, and one municipality in Quezon has done this, I think we can do this,” she said.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, Mandaue City health officer, said local governments should prioritize prevention rather than wait for people to become ill before intervening.

“Why are we waiting for people to get sick and diagnose or screen? Why can’t we do something before that?” Catulong said.

Mandaue City has allocated local resources to extend HPV vaccination to girls aged 9 to 14 in private schools, complementing the national government's vaccination program. The city is also working to capture private-sector vaccination data to improve its understanding of coverage.

Catulong said local governments should incorporate cervical cancer prevention into annual plans and budgets, drawing from funding sources such as the general fund, Special Health Fund and Gender and Development Fund.

“Marami kayong pwedeng ma-source out na funds. Ang importante lang, the willingness, awareness and acknowledgement na gusto mong ipasok ’yan na budget should be coming from us,” she said.

She stressed that prevention must be sustained through partnerships among local governments, private companies, civil society groups and communities.

“It should be something that’s sustainable. As much as possible, embed it in the plans annually,” Catulong said. “Hindi kaya ito ng isang sektor lang. We all need to work together if we really want to eliminate cervical cancer.”