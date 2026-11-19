Bohol has secured another four years as the Philippines’ first and only UNESCO Global Geopark, reinforcing its position as a sustainable tourism destination alongside new regional recognition for the Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

The Bohol Island UNESCO Global Geopark was unanimously granted a Green Card by the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council following its revalidation process, confirming its continued compliance with standards covering geological heritage conservation, territorial development and sustainability initiatives.

The decision was reached during the council’s 11th session at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, from 2 to 4 November 2026, after a revalidation mission to Bohol on 3 to 7 August.

Also read Philippines eyes $1.64M more in Aussie food deals

Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of local governments, communities and other stakeholders in protecting the province’s natural and cultural heritage.

“The Green Card is the result of the unity and hard work of our LGUs, communities, stakeholders, partners, and the entire Bol-anon people—all of whom have played a role in caring for our beloved province. However, this also brings with it an even greater responsibility: to protect and safeguard our natural and cultural treasures for future generations,” Aumentado said.

The geopark promotes conservation, education, sustainable tourism, local entrepreneurship and cultural preservation through its geoeducation, geoconservation and geotourism initiatives.

Complementing the recognition, Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) received the Sustainability Initiative of the Year – Philippines award at the 2026 Travel Daily Media Travel Trade Excellence Awards in Singapore on 10 November.

Operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corp., the airport was recognized for its ECO-Airport Project, which covers seven initiatives, including solar power generation, water conservation, electric ground support equipment, plastic reduction and a partnership with the Bohol Island UNESCO Global Geopark.

Also read Shell, Chemrez fuel biodiesel push with new Batangas plant

“Bohol's continued recognition as a UNESCO Global Geopark reinforces the importance of developing tourism in a way that protects the very assets that make the island unique. At ABAC, we believe that infrastructure development and environmental stewardship must go hand in hand,” said BPIA General Manager Aldwin Uy.

He said the airport aims to provide sustainable connectivity that supports tourism, local communities and the preservation of the island’s natural and cultural heritage.