Romualdez confirmed Musk’s presence in the country during the ASEAN Summit, arriving at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday aboard his private aircraft before departing for China, where he joined US President Donald Trump for the APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has reportedly expressed interest in the Philippines, including plans to develop “one or two” islands, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babes” Romualdez said.

In a recent television interview, the envoy confirmed Musk’s presence in the country during the ASEAN Summit. Musk arrived at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday aboard his private aircraft before departing for China, where he joined US President Donald Trump for the APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

"From what I'm told, Elon Musk comes here quietly very often because he has one or two islands, I'm told, that he's developing," Romualdez said.

Musk was reportedly supposed to join Trump’s entourage during his ongoing Asia trip in an economic advisory capacity. However, the world’s first trillionaire was not spotted among Trump’s group during the US president’s stops at the special ASEAN-US meeting or his meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Malacañang.

Earlier this year, Musk became the first individual to surpass a trillion-dollar valuation following SpaceX’s blockbuster initial public offering. Romualdez said Musk’s reported interest in developing the islands for investment purposes signaled confidence in the Philippines.

"Again, that's a big sign. The richest man in the world is actually very interested in the Philippines. He loves the Philippines,” he said.

“I had one conversation with him and I think that you could see that he has quite a lot of knowledge about the Philippines."

Last year, Romualdez disclosed Musk’s reported interest in establishing a SpaceX launchpad in Mindanao. Meanwhile, Musk’s Starlink internet service has expanded its footprint in the Philippines through a partnership with Globe Telecom, announced in January 2026, to bring satellite-powered connectivity to more Filipinos, particularly in remote and underserved areas. Tesla officially launched in the Philippines in 2024.

Also read Philippines eyes $1.64M more in Aussie food deals

Notably, Marcos attended the respective launches of Starlink and Tesla’s services in the country, although Musk himself was not present at either event.

Beyond his business ventures, Musk’s public image has come under scrutiny, particularly following his shift toward more right-wing political views. His on-again, off-again relationship with Trump culminated in the US president appointing him to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Under Musk’s leadership, the Trump administration carried out one of the largest federal workforce reductions in recent US history, with more than 260,000 federal employees leaving government service in 2025 alone. The departures included layoffs, early retirements, buyouts and voluntary resignations.

Musk’s public statements on X opposing transgender rights and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies also drew criticism. The backlash contributed to protests in 2024, with some Americans burning Tesla vehicles.

Musk’s ventures have also faced scrutiny in the Philippines. Earlier this year, the country temporarily blocked Grok, his AI chatbot developed by xAI and integrated into X, following concerns that users were exploiting its image-generation and editing features to create sexually explicit, nonconsensual images of women and minors, including AI-generated “nudified” images using real people's photographs.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), working with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), moved to block the platform over potential violations involving online sexual abuse and child exploitation.