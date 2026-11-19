Philippine food exporters are pursuing an estimated $1.64 million in additional sales from Australian buyers as growing demand for specialty Filipino products opens new opportunities to expand the country’s food export earnings.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported on Thursday that the Philippines’ debut at Fine Food Australia 2026 generated $2.48 million in combined booked sales and ongoing negotiations, with confirmed transactions accounting for 34 percent, or approximately $843,200.

The remaining 66 percent, equivalent to about $1.64 million, represents potential deals still under negotiation, offering local manufacturers opportunities to expand their presence in Australia and neighboring markets.

The agency noted Australian buyers showed strong interest in ube-based products, including powder, yam and spreads, alongside banana chips, seafood, specialty ingredients, seasonings and pili nuts.

The DTI said the country’s participation was “a significant milestone in promoting local food exports and strengthening trade ties across Australia and the wider Oceania region.”

The trade agency identified Australia as an important growth market for Philippine tropical fruits, processed foods and halal-ready products, particularly as consumers increasingly seek health-oriented, clean-label and sustainably sourced goods.

Eleven Philippine enterprises joined the exhibition, connecting with importers, distributors, retailers and food service operators from Australia and other international markets.

The delegation also conducted retail visits, market assessments and industry briefings to better understand Australian consumer preferences, packaging trends and product positioning.