Greenfield Development Corp. ushered in the Christmas season with back-to-back celebrations in Mandaluyong and Sta. Rosa, Laguna, bringing families and communities together through holiday traditions, entertainment and festive activities.

The festivities opened with “Christmas for Generations” at Greenfield District in Mandaluyong on 6 November, followed by “Pasko sa Paseo” at Paseo Outlets in Greenfield City, Sta. Rosa, on 7 November.

At Greenfield District’s Central Park, a 60-foot Christmas tree adorned with traditional parols served as the centerpiece of the celebration. The display also marked the developer’s 65-year legacy of building communities across generations.

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“The lights may be amazing, but what they really communicate is what Greenfield stands for. It's really about children playing in the streets and in the open spaces. It's about families spending more time with each other. It's about neighbors making friends in our community. It’s about living well and more importantly, belonging. And that is essentially what it's all about,” said Atty. Duane A.X. Santos, Greenfield Development Corp. president.

The Mandaluyong celebration featured the Greenfield Weekend Market, holiday treats, shopping stalls and a chance for children to meet Santa Claus. The tree-lighting ceremony was followed by fireworks, musical performances and raffle draws.

The festivities moved to Paseo Outlets the following evening, where the event “Pasko sa Paseo” featured performances by OPM bands Sud and Mayonnaise.

Visitors also explored a Christmas bazaar, met Santa Claus and watched choral performances by the Dangal Singing Ambassadors. A fireworks display capped the evening.

Santos said the celebrations reflected Greenfield’s emphasis on community and shared experiences, encouraging guests to spend time with family, friends and colleagues.