Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has expressed interest in exploring business opportunities in the Philippines, according to Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Musk arrived in Manila on 17 November before traveling to China with U.S. President Donald Trump for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

His visit drew attention amid speculation about potential investments in the country, where his companies Tesla and Starlink already operate.

Tesla manufactures electric vehicles, while Starlink, operated by SpaceX, provides satellite-based internet services.

Musk, whose estimated net worth stands at $913.1 billion, is the world's richest person, according to Forbes.