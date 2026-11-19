Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) posted a 31.9% increase in consolidated net income to P281.3 million in the first nine months of 2026, supported by stronger gross margins and improved operating efficiencies despite subdued consumer spending.

Net sales rose 1.9% year-on-year to P29.25 billion, driven by a 1.4% increase in same-store sales and continued demand for essential goods.

Food retail sales grew 2.7%, while general merchandise sales remained steady. However, third-quarter net sales were flat as households continued to contend with higher living costs and limited discretionary spending.

Also read Bohol earns four more years as UNESCO Global Geopark

The retailer’s blended gross margin widened to 22.4% from 21.7% a year earlier, lifting gross profit by 5.1% to P6.54 billion. The improvement reflected a better sales mix despite pricing pressures.

Operating expenses increased 5.3% to P6.38 billion amid higher global oil prices, peso depreciation and weather-related supply chain disruptions. The company said it continued to manage costs through solar energy expansion, strategic power procurement and productivity initiatives.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 6.7% to P1.64 billion.

“Our steady performance through the first nine months of 2026 reflects the fundamental strength of our business and our execution discipline in navigating macroeconomic headwinds and shifting consumer spending,” said Joselito Orense, MRSGI president and chief operating officer.

“As households remain cautious heading into the holiday quarter, Metro Retail is dedicated to bringing essential goods closer to local communities, delivering compelling value to Filipino families, and elevating the shopping experience across our network,” he added.