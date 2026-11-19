INFORMAL settlements line the Pasig River in Baseco, Manila, with the city’s high-rise buildings in the background. The Department of Economy, Planning and Development reported that fewer than one in 10 Filipinos lived below the poverty line in 2025, with the country recording a 9.7 percent poverty incidence — the ‘lowest-ever’ rate. Critics, however, have slammed the figure as a contradiction of the harsh economic realities and struggles faced by many Filipinos.

The Philippine economy is expected to accelerate to 5.1% growth in 2027, driven largely by a recovery in public investment, according to UBS Investment Bank.

Grace Lim, senior ASEAN economist at UBS, said the Philippines is among only two economies in Southeast Asia where the bank expects economic growth to strengthen next year.

The recovery in government infrastructure spending could provide a significant boost, with public construction accounting for about a quarter of total investment.

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UBS estimates that this could translate into an approximately 12-percentage-point swing in investment growth between 2026 and 2027 from public construction alone.

The government had already started mobilizing funds and awarding infrastructure contracts in 2026, providing room for projects to resume under tighter accountability measures, Lim said.

The electronics industry could also contribute more substantially if the global technology recovery expands beyond higher prices to stronger sales volumes, particularly in downstream markets.

The Philippines has an established semiconductor industry focused largely on assembly, testing and packaging. Lim said the proposed Pax Silica initiative could help strengthen this industrial base and move the country into higher-value segments of the technology supply chain, although its impact would likely emerge over the medium term rather than in 2027.

On monetary policy, UBS expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver another 25-basis-point rate increase in December, followed by a further 25-basis-point hike in the first quarter of 2027.

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These adjustments would bring the policy rate to a projected peak of 6%, following 125 basis points of tightening in 2026, including a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point increase in October.

UBS sees limited room for monetary easing next year, with rate cuts expected to begin only in 2028.