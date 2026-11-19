Cebu Pacific has received its sixth aircraft delivery for 2026, adding another Airbus A320neo to its fleet as the airline prepares for increased passenger demand during the peak holiday travel season.

The aircraft arrived in Manila from Airbus' facility in Tianjin, China, marking the carrier's fourth A320neo delivery this year. It follows the arrival of its Airbus A321neo carrying the airline's special 30th anniversary livery, dubbed the Dreamer Plane, on 8 November.

Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said the additional aircraft would help the airline accommodate more passengers during the busy travel period while improving fuel efficiency and operational performance.

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“As we approach the peak holiday travel season, having additional aircraft in our fleet helps us prepare for increased passenger demand. These latest additions also reflect our continued investment in newer-generation aircraft, allowing us to grow our capacity while improving fuel efficiency and operational performance,” Lao said.

The airline expects to receive a total of seven new-engine-option (NEO) aircraft in 2026. These currently account for 78% of its jet fleet.

Compared with previous-generation models, NEO aircraft consume 15% to 20% less fuel per flight and generate less noise, helping reduce carbon emissions and their noise footprint.