Yuchengco-led PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC) reported a 2.62% increase in consolidated net income to P592 million in the first nine months of 2026, from P577 million a year earlier, as higher electricity generation and oil revenues supported its performance.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company climbed 28.55% to P382 million from P298 million during the same period.

Consolidated revenues reached P3.26 billion, with electricity sales accounting for P2.65 billion, up 13.97%. The increase followed the operation of the remaining three turbines of the Nabas-2 Wind Power Project, along with the Limbauan and Bugallon solar projects. Higher offtake rates from other renewable energy facilities also contributed.

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Oil revenues surged 73.14% to P516 million from P298 million, reflecting higher average crude prices of US$107.71 per barrel compared with US$67.25 a year earlier. Production at the Etame Marin field in Gabon was supported by three new production wells and improved operational reliability following the commissioning of a new gas well.

For the third quarter alone, however, consolidated net income declined to P94.74 million from P113.37 million. Higher electricity and oil revenues were offset by increased operating costs, depreciation, administrative expenses and interest charges. Income attributable to parent company shareholders nevertheless rose 17.78% to P54.77 million.

PERC continued expanding its renewable energy portfolio, with Limbauan Solar Phase 2 beginning commercial operations on 7 July and Bugallon Solar securing its Certificate of Compliance on 19 August. Both projects qualify for the Green Energy Auction 2 tariff of P4.4043 per kilowatt-hour.

Meanwhile, Nabas-2 secured a 20-year Renewable Energy Payment Agreement with the National Transmission Corporation, providing a green energy tariff of P5.755 per kilowatt-hour.