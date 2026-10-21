NBI seeks to question Filipino in P3.54B Laos drug bust

NBI Dir. Melvin Matibag said the bureau is seeking to interview the Filipino who was arrested in Laos for attempting to take to the Philippines a cargo of 521 kilos of shabu aboard a Learjet.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is eyeing to talk to the arrested Filipino in Laos over the seized P3.54 billion worth of crystal methamphetamine or shabu.

“We have sent a letter to the authorities of Laos so that we can have an interaction with them,” said NBI Director Melvin Matibag during a recent press briefing.

“This is with the help of the Department of Foreign Affairs,” he added.

Matibag noted that the letter was already sent this Monday, October 19.

“That is our purpose of our letter to the Laos government so that we can interview the subject that is under their custody right now,” explained the director.

Matibag said the NBI also intend the interview the officers who arrested the Filipino last October 1 at Luang Prabang International Airport before he could take off aboard a chartered Learjet carrying the illegal drugs that weigh 521 kilograms.

Laos authorities said the destination of the Learjet was the Philippines.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) earlier identified the Filipino as Dibaroson Fahad.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) earlier said that Philippine-based Aerosky Services Corp. was the one that requested the flight plan for the Learjet on behalf of CTGAsia which is based in Singapore.

Matibag disclosed that Aeroksy has already sent a letter to the NBI that expressed willingness to cooperate with the law enforcement agency’s ongoing investigation.

“So they are willing to cooperate,” said the director.

“Sinabi naman nila they will provide the information that we need when we ask them,” he noted.