The Department of Agriculture (DA) is preparing a P62-billion intervention program to revive agricultural production and shield farmers from worsening climate risks after the sector contracted 5 percent in the third quarter, weighed down by steep declines in rice and corn harvests.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said on Friday that the government is banking on new technologies, improved irrigation systems, and targeted support for farmers to prevent further production losses as the country braces for a potentially severe El Niño.

“We have mapped out a P62-billion El Niño response plan that will leverage new technologies, innovations, targeted interventions, and collaboration with various government agencies to mitigate the impact of the climate risk on agriculture,” Tiu Laurel said.

“And the DA will not do this alone. This El Niño plan will be carried through a whole-of-government approach,” he added.

The planned interventions seeks to protect food production and farmers' livelihoods as rising input costs and unfavorable weather continue to threaten agricultural output.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the value of agriculture and fisheries production declined 5 percent year-on-year to P389.42 billion from July to September, measured at constant 2018 prices.

Crop production suffered the sharpest decline, falling 9.3 percent to P197.71 billion, with palay and corn production values plunging 18 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Rice output dropped to 3.08 million metric tons, while corn production slipped to 2 million metric tons as elevated fertilizer and other input costs discouraged planting and heavy monsoon rains damaged farms.

To strengthen the sector's defenses against extreme weather, Agriculture Undersecretary Christopher Morales said the government must prioritize water management infrastructure, particularly water impounding dams and solar-powered irrigation systems.

“Water management infrastructure will not only help us cope with droughts but also allow us to store excess water during La Niña episodes,” Morales said.

Despite the overall contraction, livestock and poultry production provided some relief.

Livestock output value increased 1.1 percent to P61.17 billion, supported by a 1.9-percent rise in hog production, while poultry expanded 4.9 percent to P79.67 billion.