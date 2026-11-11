A Korean-backed smart greenhouse in Aklan is moving into commercial operations, opening opportunities for Filipino farmers to increase production, secure larger markets, and turn high-value crop cultivation into a more profitable agribusiness.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Wednesday that the facility in Kalibo, developed with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), seeks to demonstrate how automated farming systems can improve crop yields, reduce weather-related disruptions, and strengthen the competitiveness of locally grown produce.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. led the inauguration and ceremonial harvest of the Value Chain Enhancement of High-Value Crops through Smart Agriculture (VEHCSA) facility at the Aklan Agri-Aqua Demonstration Farm and Training Center.

"Technology partnerships such as this with KOICA can help our farmers produce more with greater efficiency, improve the quality and consistency of their harvests, and ultimately earn more from their hard work,” Tiu Laurel said.

“By providing a climate-controlled environment, smart greenhouses can support year-round production, regardless of changing weather conditions. That means a more dependable supply of food, better income opportunities for farmers, and a stronger foundation for food security.”

The Kalibo greenhouse is among four pilot facilities under VEHCSA, with the other sites located in Tigbauan, Iloilo; Patnongon, Antique; and Bago City, Negros Occidental.

The project combines automated production systems with improved post-harvest handling, marketing assistance, Good Agricultural Practices, and farmer training to help growers meet commercial market requirements.

With infrastructure development completed, the Kalibo facility is transitioning to actual production and commercial operations, putting its capacity to generate sustainable farm income to the test.

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However, the DA acknowledged that technology alone would not guarantee profitability.

The project's long-term commercial viability will depend on whether farmer organizations can manage operating expenses, secure consistent buyers, and generate sufficient returns to sustain production and future investments.