SM Prime Holdings Inc. is expanding its commercial leasing business outside Metro Manila with a new office tower in Laguna to capture demand from companies moving operations closer to residential communities and emerging business districts.

Through its commercial leasing arm, SM Offices, the property giant is developing NV Tower, a 20-storey Grade A office building in Nuvali that is expected to become Southern Luzon’s first high-rise corporate office tower.

The project will expand SM Prime’s office portfolio while positioning the company to attract corporate tenants seeking alternatives to Metro Manila’s established business districts.

“NV Tower responds to the growing demand for quality office spaces outside Metro Manila’s traditional business districts," SM Offices vice president and business unit head Alexis Ortiga said on Thursday.

"As more companies look to bring their operations closer to where their employees live, we want to give them the same standards of workplace quality, connectivity and convenience they would expect from an established business district."

Designed by international architecture firm Arquitectonica, the tower will offer office floor plates ranging from 2,300 to 2,500 square meters, providing space for companies looking to establish or expand operations in Southern Luzon.

The building is also LEED Gold pre-certified and is pursuing Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) accreditation, potentially allowing eligible tenants to access fiscal and non-fiscal incentives.

NV Tower will feature retail spaces directly connected to the upcoming SM Nuvali Mall, giving office tenants access to shopping, dining, and other commercial services.

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The development forms part of SM Prime’s broader expansion in Nuvali, which also includes the planned 204-room Park Inn by Radisson SM Nuvali and SMX Trade Hall SM Nuvali.