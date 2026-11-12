The government is upgrading fish ports and markets in three provinces to reduce fish spoilage, improve seafood quality, and help local fishermen secure better market opportunities through improved storage and distribution facilities.

The Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) said Thursday that infrastructure projects in Camarines Sur, Camiguin, and Pampanga are expected to benefit approximately 137,000 fisheries stakeholders by helping address gaps in postharvest handling and cold storage.

Among the key investments is the Masantol Modern Fish Market in Pampanga, which will feature a 20-metric-ton ice plant and storage facility designed to preserve seafood quality and minimize losses before products reach consumers.

The project is expected to directly benefit 1,750 stakeholders and indirectly serve another 40,000 individuals.

Masantol recorded an average daily fish production of 6.58 metric tons in 2025, including shrimp, mud crab, tilapia, and ayungin.

In Camiguin, the Mambajao Modern Fish Port will improve fish handling and speed up the movement of seafood from landing areas to markets.

The facility is expected to directly benefit 1,652 stakeholders and indirectly serve about 34,000 individuals. Camiguin produced an average of 12.51 metric tons of fish daily in 2024.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Camaligan Fish Port in Camarines Sur will increase handling capacity and improve distribution efficiency, benefiting 2,636 stakeholders directly and approximately 18,000 individuals indirectly.

Also read PFDA approves P1.6B fish port upgrades

PFDA General Manager Glen Pangapalan said the investments would help strengthen the fisheries supply chain and improve market access for local producers.

“Through these infrastructure projects, PFDA continues to strengthen the country’s fisheries supply chain by providing facilities that improve fish handling, preserve product quality, and connect our fishing communities to wider market opportunities.

We remain committed to ensuring that these developments translate into meaningful benefits for our stakeholders and contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the Philippine fisheries industry,” Pangapalan said.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., meanwhile, urged PFDA to anticipate regulatory hurdles that could delay infrastructure development, particularly projects involving reclamation.

“PFDA should anticipate regulatory requirements involving other government agencies, particularly for projects requiring reclamation works, to avoid delays in implementation,” he said.

Tiu Laurel also called for a standardized color scheme across PFDA facilities to make government-built infrastructure more identifiable while retaining their distinct architectural designs.

To recall, the Philippine agriculture and fisheries sector suffered a sharp contraction in the third quarter of the year as steep declines in rice, corn, and fisheries production dragged down overall output.