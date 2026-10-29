LANAO DEL NORTE — The Iligan City Police Office (ICPO), in coordination with partner law enforcement agencies, arrested 13 individuals and seized an estimated P12 million worth of equipment during a joint operation against alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO)-related activities in Iligan City.

Police Colonel Jeffrey Bilaro, Iligan City police director, said in a report that the joint operating team executed a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) No. 26-04 at the premises of an alleged IT solutions service located at the Ali Property Building, Purok 2B, Barangay Hinaplanon.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, 12th Judicial Region, Branch 4, Iligan City, for alleged violations of Section 4(a) of Republic Act 12312, otherwise known as the Anti-POGO Act of 2025.

The operation was led by the Iligan City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC), in coordination with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Regional Intelligence Division 10 (RID10), Regional Intelligence Unit 10 (RIU10), Iligan City Police Station 1 (ICPS 1), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Iligan (CIDG-Iligan), 1005th Regional Mobile Force Battalion (1005th RMFB), Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 10 (RACU10), National Bureau of Investigation–Iligan (NBI-Iligan), and the City Intelligence Unit of Iligan City.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two male studio managers and eleven female online demonstration dealers, bringing the total number of arrested individuals to 13.

Authorities seized various electronic devices and equipment across four rooms within the facility, including computer processing units (CPUs), monitors, keyboards, mice, modems, mobile phones, cameras, recording devices, tablets, card scanners, gaming tables, playing cards, lighting equipment, dice, and color-game boards.

The confiscated items, valued at approximately P12 million, were subjected to proper inventory and documentation for further technical examination.

The inventory was conducted in accordance with prescribed legal procedures and witnessed by Barangay Kagawad Rio M. Gonzaga of Barangay Hinaplanon and media representative Desiderio Navales.

The 13 suspects are currently in the custody of ICPS 1 for documentation and legal disposition, while follow-up investigations are ongoing to uncover the full scope of the illegal enterprise and file appropriate charges.

Bilaro emphasized that the successful operation underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and strong inter-agency coordination.