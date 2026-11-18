Prosecutor clears way for release of 236 Lakbayan delegates
Detainees arrested during the November 15 Muntinlupa protest are expected to be released Wednesday night as legal clearances are processed.
All 236 delegates of Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan arrested during a protest in Barangay Sucat on 15 November are expected to be released Wednesday night following a resolution issued by the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor's Office.
Charm Maranan of Defend Southern Tagalog said the resolution provides for the release of protesters detained at Camp Bagong Diwa who were facing complaints arising from the demonstration.
Legal clearances and other necessary documents are being processed to facilitate their release.
“We are expecting that by tonight, they will be released,” Maranan said.
Maranan urged authorities to avoid further delays, citing the prosecutor's resolution as the basis for proceeding with the release.
“Dapat po, no more delays since may fiscal resolution na,” Maranan said.
Campus publication UPLB Perspective separately reported that all 236 Lakbayan delegates were covered by the resolution allowing their release for further investigation.
The development follows days of legal efforts and appeals by lawyers, families and supporters seeking the release of those apprehended during the November 15 demonstration.
The reported resolution would allow the detainees to leave police custody while the investigation continues. It does not necessarily mean that the complaints filed against them have been dismissed.
The arrests had raised concerns among legal advocates and families over the continued detention of protesters, including questions surrounding their access to legal assistance and the processing of their cases.
As of Wednesday evening, the actual release of all 236 delegates had yet to be independently confirmed.
Further details on the implementation of the prosecutor's resolution and the completion of clearance procedures were still awaited.