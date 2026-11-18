San Pablo City Acting Mayor Carmela Acebedo and DOST-CALABARZON Regional Director Emelita P. Bagsit display the signed agreement for Project SARAI, joined by DOST-Laguna Provincial Director Agnes G. Morales and City Agriculturist Abegail F. Agnes during the partnership ceremony at the San Pablo City Mega Capitol on 18 November 2026. (

Farmers in San Pablo City are set to gain access to science-based agricultural tools designed to improve crop management and reduce weather-related risks following a new partnership between the city government and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

The agreement, signed on 18 November 2026 at the San Pablo City Mega Capitol, will introduce Project Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry (SARAI), an initiative that uses scientific data and technology to support agricultural decision-making.

DOST-CALABARZON Regional Director Emelita P. Bagsit and Acting City Mayor Carmela Acebedo signed the memorandum of agreement, with DOST-Laguna Provincial Director Agnes G. Morales and City Agriculturist Abegail F. Agnes serving as witnesses.

Under the partnership, the city government will gain access to weather and climate advisories, crop monitoring information and other agricultural data that can help farmers plan their activities and prepare for changing weather conditions.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the city's capacity to anticipate agricultural risks, particularly those associated with extreme weather events that could disrupt crop production.

Beyond agricultural monitoring, the partnership also opens opportunities to improve disaster preparedness through Geographic Information System (GIS) technology.

During the meeting, Acebedo expressed interest in the upcoming GIS training, particularly its potential to help city personnel identify disaster-affected areas and conduct post-disaster assessments.

Bagsit emphasized the importance of developing local expertise in geographic data analysis to support planning, emergency response and informed decision-making.

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The training could help local government personnel better understand the geographic distribution of disaster impacts and identify areas requiring immediate attention.

Project SARAI is funded by DOST and monitored by the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD).

Its centralized national hub for regional operations, known as SARAI CeNTRO, is being deployed nationwide through the University of the Philippines Los Baños in coordination with DOST regional offices.